Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance
STAF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
