Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

STAF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.