Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $23,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of STLD stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

