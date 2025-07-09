Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Put Options (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 59,369 put options on the company. This is an increase of 93% compared to the typical volume of 30,826 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. The trade was a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

