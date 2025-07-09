Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 140,303 call options on the company. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 57,088 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CMG opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after buying an additional 279,267 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

