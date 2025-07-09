Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 23,796 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,031 put options.
Nokia Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
