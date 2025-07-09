Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 23,796 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 295% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,031 put options.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nokia

Nokia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.