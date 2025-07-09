Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sandstorm Gold Call Options (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,250 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 2,194 call options.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after buying an additional 9,787,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth $15,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 731.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,032,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

