Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to Outperform Rating

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Sunrun Trading Down 11.4%

RUN stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20. Sunrun has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $72,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

