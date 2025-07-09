Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Paradigm Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 2292552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO
Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Trading Up 4.9%
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.