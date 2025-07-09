Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Paradigm Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25. Paradigm Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 2292552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Trading Up 4.9%

In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$235,060.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

