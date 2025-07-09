TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Equities researchers at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.69 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 145.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 846.3% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

