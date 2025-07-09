TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 6.4%

BNTC opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a current ratio of 14.80. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,960,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,939,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 2,142,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,616,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 1,739,904 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,972,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 1,131,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infinitum Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Infinitum Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.