TD Cowen Upgrades Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) to “Strong-Buy”

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) was upgraded by TD Cowen to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Company Profile

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$56.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$42.35 and a 12 month high of C$67.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

