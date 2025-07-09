Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.94.

BWXT opened at $137.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.99. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

