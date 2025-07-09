Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1,642.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $13,921,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EQR opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

