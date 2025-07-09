Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carnival were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Carnival by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carnival in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

