Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.97 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasterBrand by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MBC shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

MasterBrand declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

