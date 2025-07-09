Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Penumbra by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.73, for a total value of $3,584,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 302,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,461,119.87. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total value of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,282.57. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $31,734,215 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.32. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.