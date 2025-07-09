Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.73 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.71.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48. Following the sale, the director owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,466,838 shares of company stock worth $178,848,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

