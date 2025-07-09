Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 166.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

