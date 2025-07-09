Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $108.20 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.