Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 121,501 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 121,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

Shares of DKS opened at $207.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,628. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

