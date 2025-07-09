Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 123,848 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,537,000 after buying an additional 117,767 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 492,856 shares in the company, valued at $13,849,253.60. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.