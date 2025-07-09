Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $3.11 Million Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 107,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,537,000 after buying an additional 1,809,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,777,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after buying an additional 571,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.35. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

