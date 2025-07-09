Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

