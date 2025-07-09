Tele2 (TLTZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $670.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Tele2 had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts expect Tele2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tele2 Trading Down 5.4%

Tele2 stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Tele2 Cuts Dividend

Tele2 Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

