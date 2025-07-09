TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.04.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.50 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$22.62 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$19.10 and a 1 year high of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.17.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

