Teradyne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 3,768 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $92.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

