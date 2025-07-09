The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $93.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

