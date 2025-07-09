The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Chime Financial Stock Down 1.7%

Chime Financial Company Profile

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

