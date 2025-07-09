The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.82 per share and revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $52 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $696.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.89. The company has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $630.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.00.

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

