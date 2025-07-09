The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

WYNN stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

