The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.59 per share and revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC opened at $198.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

