TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIMB. HSBC cut TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

TIM Price Performance

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 27.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 85.4% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

