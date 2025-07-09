Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Stephen Fredette Sells 7,647 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the sale, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,863,234.03. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Down 2.9%

Toast stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

