Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,131 shares of company stock worth $22,443,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.26 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.