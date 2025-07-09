Top Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 7th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, WNS, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded banking institutions, traded on stock exchanges much like other corporate equities. Their value and performance depend on factors such as prevailing interest rates, the quality of loans and assets on the bank’s balance sheet, and regulatory or economic developments. Investors often include bank stocks in their portfolios to gain exposure to the financial sector’s dividend potential and capital‐growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.77. 14,328,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,181,293. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $557.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.60.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $9.36 on Monday, hitting $74.74. 17,806,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $74.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.44. 3,027,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,399. The company has a market cap of $812.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,880,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,325,847. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 13,480,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,077,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $82.34. 7,368,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,339,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.18 on Monday, hitting $564.06. 812,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $566.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.84. Mastercard has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

