Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – July 7th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, Richardson Electronics, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable and low-carbon power sources—such as solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy. These firms focus on technologies and services that reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and promote sustainable energy systems. Investing in green energy stocks offers exposure to the global shift toward decarbonization and may benefit from supportive policies and growing clean-power demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 814,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,336. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. 323,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,720. The company has a market cap of $237.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.25. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 490,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,409. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 15,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,812. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 101,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. NWTN has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

