Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 14,786 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical volume of 9,634 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFAI opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 37,269.16% and a negative return on equity of 155.53%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Further Reading

