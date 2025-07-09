Traders Buy High Volume of GAP Call Options (NYSE:GAP)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 31,459 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 21,003 call options.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 51,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,387,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,595. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $5,065,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $12,210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GAP in the first quarter worth $7,422,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.47.

GAP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GAP opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GAP has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.14.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. GAP had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

