Traders Buy High Volume of Rocket Lab Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 115,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,571 call options.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. Rocket Lab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $772,820.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,412,875.88. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 181.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

