Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,030 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 392% compared to the average daily volume of 1,023 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $259,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Scavo sold 40,863 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $621,117.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 602,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,768. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,795,262 shares of company stock worth $272,980,496 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

