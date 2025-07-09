Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 67,661 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 54,265 call options.

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 511,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,545,932.40. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,779.80. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,861.60%. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

