TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRU

TransUnion Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TransUnion by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $16,002,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.