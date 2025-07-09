Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $274.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1%

TRV opened at $256.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $202.83 and a one year high of $277.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.53. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

