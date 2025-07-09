TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $10,362,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,135,646.05. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

