Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

