U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. Raymond James Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.