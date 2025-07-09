U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.31.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 57,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth $819,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

