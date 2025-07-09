Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.67, with a volume of 29774053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $587,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

