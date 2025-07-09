Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $115.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.82. 10,158,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 21,109,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

