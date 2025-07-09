UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $939.58 and last traded at $943.29. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $953.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $943.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.29.

The UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (FBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund provides 2X levered exposure to the total return of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, with quarterly leverage resets. FBGX was launched on Jun 11, 2014 and is issued by UBS.

